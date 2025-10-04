Shimla – Aiming to fill faculty vacancies, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced that the state will commence direct recruitment for 1,500 teachers in November. This initiative is the first phase of a larger plan to fill 3,101 teacher positions in government schools before the 2026-27 academic year, addressing staffing shortages and enhancing educational quality.

Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat on Friday, Thakur outlined the recruitment plan, which includes 600 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts and 900 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts. The Directorate of School Education has finalised a proposal and submitted it to the State Selection Commission, which will oversee the hiring process. The minister emphasised that the recruitment drive is designed to ensure no government school faces a teacher shortage, with the first phase kicking off next month and the remaining posts to be filled in subsequent phases.

Thakur highlighted the Congress government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the education system since taking office. “We have already filled 7,000 positions in the Education Department, including 4,000 through batch-wise recruitment,” he stated. The government is now preparing to fill an additional 3,000 positions, with a target of 10,000 appointments by the end of 2025. Additionally, approximately 13,000 positions will be filled on an outsourced basis, including over 6,000 through the National Teacher Training (NTT) process and other categories.

The recruitment drive is expected to significantly improve the teacher-student ratio in Himachal Pradesh’s government schools, ensuring better learning outcomes.