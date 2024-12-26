Karsog: In a breakthrough, the Karsog police have solved a nine-month-old theft case involving jewellery worth ₹20 lakh. The case, which took place in Nanj village of Karsog subdivision, was cracked with the help of mobile dump data analysis. Four accused, all residents of Bilaspur district and engaged in the junk trade, have been arrested.

The theft was reported in April by Kundan Lal Sharma, a resident of Nanj. Sharma and his wife were undergoing treatment at IGMC Shimla when they received a call from their niece informing them that the doors of their house were open, but no one was inside. Upon returning home, Sharma discovered the house ransacked, with cupboard lockers broken and gold, silver ornaments, and ₹20,000 in cash missing.

The case was registered at the Karsog police station, and a team led by station in-charge Mohan Joshi began the investigation. Initial efforts, including questioning locals and reviewing CCTV footage, did not yield results. However, a detailed examination of mobile dump data from the area revealed a suspicious number linked to one of the accused.

DSP Karsog Gauravjit Singh confirmed that the four accused were arrested from Bilaspur district. They were presented in court and remanded to five days of police custody. The stolen jewellery has not yet been recovered, but efforts are underway to trace its whereabouts.

“The stolen ornaments are yet to be recovered, but we are actively investigating where they might be hidden,” said DSP Singh.