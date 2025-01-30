Shimla police have exposed a well-organized interstate drug trafficking network that used social media platforms and digital payment systems to smuggle chitta (adulterated heroin) into Himachal Pradesh. The racket, which involved over 500 people, was operating across North India, with a particular focus on Shimla.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi revealed that the syndicate functioned through online bookings, where drugs were ordered via WhatsApp and payments were made through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions. The traffickers used virtual numbers and fake identities, making it difficult to trace their operations.

The police arrested two key accused in the network—Sandeep Shah from Kolkata and Neeraj Kashyap from Delhi—who were instrumental in running the drug supply chain. Shah, the kingpin, would receive orders and payments digitally, and deliveries were carried out through couriers without direct contact with customers.

Investigations have revealed that the traffickers misused bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals to receive payments. So far, authorities have frozen 21 accounts linked to 17 individuals, with transactions exceeding ₹1.2 crore. Many more accounts are under scrutiny, with the total financial involvement suspected to be in crores.

Police have also arrested 16 others in connection with the racket, including a police constable. The crackdown began in August 2024 when two men from South Delhi were caught near a Shimla hotel with 6.38 grams of chitta. Further investigations led to the arrest of more suspects, including local peddlers from the Shimla district.

Police have warned that the drug trade thrives on addiction, as users unable to afford chitta eventually turn into peddlers themselves. To curb the menace, the police are focusing on dismantling the demand chain while urging parents to monitor their children’s activities closely.

With social media and digital payments playing a crucial role in the drug trade, law enforcement agencies are now enhancing their cyber surveillance to prevent further misuse of technology in illegal narcotics distribution.