Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all district administrations to complete the mapping of drug networks, including suppliers and consumers of ‘Chitta’, down to the panchayat level by April 20. Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of progress, he noted that despite an earlier deadline of March 15, no district had achieved the target.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to prepare detailed dossiers on drug peddlers and consumers at the panchayat level with utmost seriousness. He warned that he would review the progress on April 20 and hold accountable any officer submitting incorrect reports. Additionally, he announced plans for surprise inspections at the panchayat level.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse, CM Sukhu ordered SPs to intensify their crackdown on drug networks through strict surveillance and continuous monitoring. He stated that properties illegally acquired by the drug mafia would be demolished, with 259 such properties already identified for action.

He highlighted the passage of the Organized Crime Control Act and the H.P. Anti-Drugs Act during the recent Budget Session, stressing their effective implementation. Further, he revealed that the government is considering establishing drug de-addiction centers in all districts and instructed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to identify vacant government buildings for this purpose.

Apart from tackling drug-related crimes, the Chief Minister also directed officials to prioritize the resolution of public grievances, emphasizing the need for timely case disposal and an end to bureaucratic delays. He urged block-level officers to adopt government schools, conduct regular monthly visits, and educate students on the dangers of drug abuse and other social evils. Additionally, he instructed all DCs to review the implementation of government welfare schemes at the block level and submit progress reports.