Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has intensified its crackdown on drug abuse and trafficking through strict law enforcement, coordinated action, and public participation. A government spokesperson stated that the Police Department, in collaboration with various enforcement agencies, has successfully dismantled drug networks, confiscated illicit assets, and taken stringent legal action against offenders under the NDPS Act and the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the state government is set to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session. The proposed legislation aims to strengthen legal provisions, impose stricter penalties on repeat offenders, and promote rehabilitation programs for addicts and first-time minor offenders. The new act is expected to provide enhanced powers to law enforcement agencies and introduce tougher measures to curb the drug menace in the state.

Strict measures are being taken against police personnel and government employees found involved in drug trafficking. Alongside enforcement, awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

In 2024, 45 proposals for preventive detention were submitted—compared to none until 2022—with four detention orders sanctioned against repeat offenders. The government has also taken strong action against drug-related assets, confiscating illegal properties worth Rs. 9 crore and launching a systematic drive to seal and demolish properties linked to drug activities. To further disrupt supply chains and dismantle trafficking networks, authorities searched 40–50 locations across the state for the first time. Additionally, forensic labs are being upgraded to enhance investigative capabilities.

To bolster enforcement, the government has approved a Special Task Force (STF) on Narcotics and Organized Crime. This dedicated unit will have the necessary resources, powers, and autonomy to focus exclusively on narcotics, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

In 2024, the Police Department seized 368.20 kg of Charas, 36.20 kg of Opium, 11.14 kg of Heroin, 668.67 kg of Poppy Husk, and 33.64 kg of Ganja. Additionally, 37,20,654 cannabis plants and 3,78,152 poppy plants were destroyed, while 2,89,68,041 psychotropic substance tablets were seized. The police arrested 2,515 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Reaffirming its commitment to making Himachal Pradesh drug-free, the government emphasized its determination to eradicate drug abuse through stringent law enforcement, coordinated action, and active public participation. The introduction of the Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Act is expected to further strengthen these efforts, ensuring a safer and drug-free future for the state.