Chamba: With the spread of the chitta menace reaching rural areas, Churah MLA Hansraj has announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for individuals providing information on those involved in buying or selling the drug. The identity of the informers will be kept confidential, he assured.

The MLA made this announcement while paying tribute to the martyrs in a program organized in Churah to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. Emphasizing public participation in tackling drug abuse, Hansraj urged locals to remain vigilant and report those involved in the Chitta trade to the police. He stressed that law enforcement agencies alone cannot monitor every place, making it imperative for communities to step up.

Hansraj highlighted the devastating impact of chitta addiction, stating that not only does it claim lives, but it also destroys families. “People should not think that this is someone else’s problem. If a fire in the neighbourhood is ignored, it eventually spreads to one’s own home. Addressing this issue collectively is the need of the hour,” he said.

He called upon Panchayat representatives, District Council members, BDC members, youth, and artists to spread awareness through music and community programs. According to him, social initiatives at the grassroots level can help curb drug abuse and prevent it from taking deeper roots.

Panchayats Also Taking a Stand

Meanwhile, Panchayats in other parts of the state are also taking strict measures to tackle drug abuse. The Chanog Panchayat of Tutu, a development block near Shimla, has announced a cash reward of Rs 11,000 and a citation for informers who provide concrete evidence about drug-related activities. Additionally, strict action will be taken against any Panchayat resident found involved in the drug trade, including the withdrawal of basic facilities provided by the Panchayat.

The Panchayat has decided to form committees at both the Panchayat and ward levels within three days. These committees will monitor suspicious activities and vehicles in the area. Panchayat Pradhan Manoj Kumar stated that representatives from various government departments, Yuvak Mandals, and Mahila Mandals will be included in these committees. The Panchayat is also considering the installation of CCTV cameras at its borders for enhanced surveillance.

Keeping the rising drug menace in mind, the Panchayat will soon meet with the Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla to request weekly police patrolling in the region.

The initiatives by both the MLA and the Panchayats signal a growing resolve among local leaders and communities to fight the drug epidemic. With collaborative efforts, authorities and residents hope to eradicate chitta from the region and protect the youth from its devastating effects.