In a bid to ensure safety during the upcoming kite-flying season, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued a stern advisory regarding the use of Chinese string. The administration has advised the public to be cautious about the dangers posed by this type of string, which is made from glass, plastic, and mixed metals.

According to Deputy Commissioner Una, the sale, manufacture, and use of Chinese string is illegal in the district. DC Jatin Lal encouraged citizens to report any individuals selling or distributing Chinese string to the police or relevant authorities. The advisory emphasized the severe risks associated with the use of Chinese string, which includes harm to both humans and animals.

Chinese string is particularly dangerous for birds, as it can entangle their wings or necks in mid-flight, leading to serious injuries or death. Additionally, bikers and scooter riders are at risk of getting caught in the string, which could cause severe facial injuries or even life-threatening cuts to the throat. The metal composition in the string also poses a serious risk of causing short circuits or electric shocks if it gets entangled in power lines.

The Deputy Commissioner recommended that only traditional cotton or cotton-thread strings be used for kite flying to ensure safety. He advised residents to fly kites only in open, safe areas and avoid flying near roads or electricity wires. Bike riders are urged to wear helmets and face covers to protect themselves from potential injuries caused by flying strings.

In case of accidents, the advisory stressed the importance of providing first aid immediately and seeking medical attention if necessary. The Deputy Commissioner further appealed to the people of Una to enjoy kite flying in a manner that is both safe and environment-friendly, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect lives and prevent accidents.