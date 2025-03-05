Shimla – After exposing heroin smuggling networks connected to the Pakistan border, Shimla Police have now traced Chitta (heroin) links to the Bangladesh border. In a major success, the police have arrested Nigerian national Samuel, who was supplying Chitta in Shimla and surrounding areas for a long time.

Samuel was caught while travelling from Agartala near the Bangladesh border to Ferozepur in Punjab. During the operation at New Delhi Railway Station, he tried to escape by jumping from a moving train on platform number 13, but the Shimla Police team managed to nab him after considerable effort.

The investigation has revealed that Samuel is an associate of a key Chitta supplier. Police have also uncovered a money trail of ₹1 crore linked to his smuggling operations. His bank accounts are under investigation, and officials expect important disclosures regarding the larger network involved.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said that Samuel was regularly supplying heroin in Shimla and that the financial details being examined could expose more people involved. He added that the police will apply for the cancellation of bail for repeat offenders involved in narcotics crimes.

This is the second major success for Shimla Police in recent weeks. Earlier, the team arrested Gurmeet alias Gurri, a Chitta smuggler, from the Hussainwala border near Pakistan. Gurmeet is believed to be a key player in the supply of heroin from across the India-Pakistan border into Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla Police have already dismantled several major drug networks, including the Radhe Gang, Ranjan Gang, Shahi Mahatma, Shah Gang, and now the Gurmeet gang. With the arrest of Samuel, the police have now exposed the growing threat of smuggling operations extending from the Bangladesh border into Himachal Pradesh.