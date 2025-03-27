Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced the Himachal Pradesh Organized Crime Bill in the Assembly, proposing severe penalties for crimes like drug smuggling, fake liquor sales, and other organized crimes. The bill, tabled by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, includes provisions for the death penalty or life imprisonment for drug smugglers if their actions lead to someone’s death. The bill is likely to be passed on Thursday.

Apart from the death penalty for Chitta smugglers, the bill also prescribes a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, along with the confiscation of property earned from drugs.

Strict Penalties for Organized Crime

The bill outlines a series of strict punishments for individuals involved in organized crimes:

Aiding or abetting organized crime : Minimum one year imprisonment , extendable to life imprisonment , with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh .

: Minimum , extendable to , with a fine of up to . Being a member of an organized crime gang : 1 year to life imprisonment .

: . Sheltering criminals : 6 months to life imprisonment and a fine between Rs 20,000 to Rs 5 lakh , except when done by a spouse.

: and a fine between , except when done by a spouse. Possessing property earned from organized crime : 1 year to life imprisonment , with a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh .

: , with a fine of up to . Holding assets for crime syndicates without valid explanation : 1 to 10 years imprisonment .

: . Offenders under this law: Punishment can extend to one and a half times the maximum sentence, along with an increased fine.

Harsh Crackdown on Drug Offenders

The bill has introduced strict punishment for those dealing with narcotics:

Possession, purchase, or transport of drugs : 2 to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment , with fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10 lakh .

: , with fines ranging from . Commercial quantities of narcotics : 10 to 15 years imprisonment and fines between Rs 1 to 2 lakh .

: and fines between . Government employees caught with drugs: 1.5 times the prescribed punishment and an equivalent fine.

Expanded Definition of Organized Crime

The bill broadens the definition of organized crime, including offenses like:

Illegal mining and deforestation

Wildlife smuggling and hazardous waste dumping

Human organ smuggling

Fake medical bills and fraudulent health claims

Cyber terrorism, ransom demands, and fake document rackets

Food adulteration and match-fixing

The introduction of this bill signals Himachal Pradesh’s tough stance against organized crime, especially drug-related offenses, amid growing concerns over Chitta smuggling in the state. If passed, this law will significantly enhance the legal framework for tackling criminal networks operating in the region.