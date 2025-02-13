In a massive crackdown on the Chitta smuggling network, Himachal Pradesh Police has launched an extensive probe into over 20,000 bank accounts suspected to be linked to drug trafficking. The investigation aims to track suspicious financial transactions, identify key players, and dismantle the illegal narcotics trade in the state.

According to police officials, the financial records of individuals arrested in Chitta-related cases are being thoroughly examined. The police have sought bank details regarding large transactions over the past three years, suspecting these funds may be connected to drug dealings. “We are tracing the money trail to establish links between the accused and their financiers. Our goal is to reach the masterminds operating behind the scenes,” a senior police officer stated.

Authorities believe that Chitta smuggling networks extend beyond Himachal Pradesh, with deep connections in Punjab and Delhi. Investigators are analyzing how much money was funnelled through these accounts, the locations of the transactions, and the individuals involved. The police have already compiled a list of suspicious accounts and are preparing legal action against those found guilty of laundering drug money.

By scrutinizing banking records and tracking financial movements, law enforcement agencies hope to unearth the full extent of the Chitta smuggling network. The findings from this probe are expected to provide crucial evidence for further arrests and legal proceedings. Officials have affirmed that their priority is to disrupt the supply chain and hold major players accountable.

With this large-scale financial investigation, Himachal Pradesh Police aims to strike a decisive blow to Chitta smuggling operations, ensuring stricter enforcement against drug-related crimes in the state.