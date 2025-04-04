Hamirpur – A young man from Rakkad in Kangra district has tragically passed away after swallowing a packet of chitta (a form of synthetic drug) in an attempt to evade arrest. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Barsar police station in the Hamirpur district, where the accused was apprehended with 15 grams of chitta on January 25, 2025.

According to police reports, the youth, fearing capture, swallowed the packet during the arrest. However, his desperate act led to a rapid decline in his health. He was immediately rushed to AIIMS Bilaspur for emergency medical attention. Doctors at the hospital managed to remove the packet from his stomach, but it had already burst, releasing the toxic synthetic drug into his system.

The youth battled for his life for over a month, spending several days in the ICU and undergoing dialysis as the drug caused severe damage to multiple organs, including his kidneys. Despite the efforts of the medical team and his family, his condition continued to deteriorate. After being discharged and sent home, the young man succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic end to the ordeal.

The incident has raised concerns about the dangers of synthetic drugs like chitta, which have become a growing menace in the region.