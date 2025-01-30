Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness rain and snowfall over the next five days, bringing hope for apple growers and farmers struggling with an ongoing dry spell. The Meteorological Center Shimla has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the lower hilly and plain areas, while snowfall is expected in the middle and high-altitude regions on January 31, February 1, 3, 4, and 5. However, the state continues to suffer from a severe rainfall deficit, with January recording 82% less precipitation than normal.

On Wednesday, fresh snowfall was recorded in Rohtang, Kinnaur, and the high peaks of Kullu, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature at several locations was reported to be 3-4 degrees Celsius below normal. In Shimla, the weather remained sunny with partial cloud cover.

Despite the snowfall forecast, the prolonged dry conditions have been a major concern for farmers and apple growers, who rely on timely winter precipitation for the health of their crops. Apple orchards, particularly in the high-altitude regions of Kinnaur, Kotgarh, and Rohru, require sufficient snowfall to ensure proper chilling hours for a healthy yield. Many growers are concerned that the lack of snow could impact apple production in the coming season.

Himachal has witnessed an alarming shortfall in rainfall this season. Between January 1 and January 30, the state received only 14.7 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 82.3 mm. District-wise, Bilaspur recorded a 94% deficit, Kangra 93%, Kinnaur 92%, Chamba 85%, Shimla 81%, and Lahaul-Spiti 73%. Farmers and horticulturists are now pinning their hopes on the upcoming snowfall to replenish soil moisture and improve water availability for crops.

The tourism sector is also keeping a close watch on the weather. Snowfall in popular destinations like Kufri, Manali, and Dalhousie could attract more visitors, providing a boost to the local economy.