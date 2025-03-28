Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has passed the Organized Crime Bill, introducing the death penalty or life imprisonment for Chitta smugglers if their actions result in someone’s death. The bill, tabled by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was passed by voice vote on Friday and now awaits the Governor’s approval to become law.

The new legislation takes a tough stance on organized crime, including drug trafficking, fake liquor sales, cyber terrorism, and illegal mining. It also includes provisions to confiscate property acquired through drug money and impose heavy fines on offenders.

Strict Punishments for Organized Crime

The bill outlines severe penalties for those involved in organized crime:

Death penalty or life imprisonment for drug smugglers if their actions lead to a person’s death.

Minimum one-year imprisonment, extendable to life, and fines up to ₹5 lakh for aiding or conspiring in organized crime.

Harboring criminals could result in six months to life imprisonment, with fines ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹5 lakh, except for offenders’ spouses.

Possessing crime-related property will attract one year to life imprisonment, with a minimum fine of ₹2 lakh.

Repeat offenders will face one-and-a-half times the maximum punishment under the law.

Tough Action on Drug Trafficking and Fake Liquor

The bill also strengthens laws against drug-related offenses, prescribing 2 to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for those caught possessing, procuring, or transporting drugs, along with fines ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹10 lakh. Strict penalties have been introduced for manufacturing and selling fake liquor as well.

Expanding the Scope of Organized Crime

The bill categorizes several offenses under organized crime, including:

Illegal mining, deforestation, and wildlife smuggling

Hazardous waste dumping and human organ smuggling

Cyber terrorism, ransom cases, and document forgery

Fake billing and false claims in the health sector

Food adulteration and match-fixing

Government employees found involved in organized crime will face double the punishment under the law.

With drug abuse and Chitta smuggling becoming a growing concern in Himachal Pradesh, the new law is expected to serve as a major deterrent against drug cartels and organized crime syndicates. The government has assured strict enforcement once the law is enacted.