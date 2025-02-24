Shimla Police has exposed a major drug smuggling network with links to Pakistan, arresting a key accused near the Hussainwala border in Punjab. The accused, identified as Gurmeet alias Gurri, was apprehended by a police team. Gurmeet is alleged to be a significant player in the smuggling of heroin, commonly known as chitta, from across the India-Pakistan border into Himachal Pradesh.

According to police sources, Punjab Police had seized two kilograms of chitta from two smugglers associated with Gurmeet’s gang. His two associates, Bhuta Singh and Gurpreet Singh Gopi, are lodged in Malanwala police station on similar charges. The special team of Shimla Police has been keeping a close watch on major drug networks supplying narcotics to the district and successfully tracked down Gurmeet at the Hussainwala border.

Shimla Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking networks. In the past, the police have busted multiple gangs involved in the illicit drug trade. ASP Shimla Ratna Negi stated that Gurmeet is an interstate drug kingpin who has been actively supplying narcotics in Shimla and its surrounding areas for several months.

Investigations have revealed that Gurmeet, who previously ran a clothing shop in Theog, moved back to Punjab after the COVID-19 lockdown. He reportedly sold land in Faridkot district, to finance his drug smuggling operations in Shimla. Police are now scrutinizing his call detail records (CDR) and bank transactions to trace the money trail and uncover further connections in the drug trade.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi emphasized that the police are committed to eradicating the drug menace from Shimla. “We are investigating all financial transactions linked to the accused, which may reveal more crucial details. Drug traffickers will not be spared, and we will ensure that repeat offenders do not secure bail to continue their illegal activities,” he stated. The police have also announced plans to petition for the cancellation of bail granted to habitual narcotics offenders who have become “super spreaders” of the drug trade upon release.