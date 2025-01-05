Shimla: Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has alleged political patronage and criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for its lax attitude in addressing the water supply scam in Theog. Thakur accused the government of ignoring the scam for over a year, despite clear irregularities and public complaints.

Speaking on the matter, Thakur said, “This scam happened in broad daylight, with water being supplied to areas without roads using motorcycles and cars. Tankers reportedly travelled over a thousand kilometers in a single day, and payments were made without any verification. Such blatant violations cannot happen without political backing.”

Thakur revealed that a tanker driver had exposed the scam during a press conference in November last year, yet the government and officials failed to act. He accused the government of ignoring complaints and allowing the issue to linger with the SDM for months. It was only after opposition leaders raised the matter and BJP workers threatened to file a criminal case that the government pretended to take action.

“Why was the government silent for so long? Whose interests were they protecting?” Thakur questioned. He also criticized the government for rapidly clearing bills for fake water supplies while genuine contractors across the state are struggling to receive payments for their work.

Thakur demanded strict action, stating that blacklisting the company involved in the scam is not enough. “A criminal case should be registered against all those involved, and officials linked to the case must be removed from their positions until the investigation is complete,” he said.

He further called for a statewide probe into water supply contracts to identify similar irregularities. “The Chief Minister must explain who is shielding these culprits and why such glaring violations were ignored for so long,” Thakur added.

The alleged scam has sparked outrage, with locals and political leaders demanding accountability and transparency. The opposition’s call for decisive action has intensified pressure on the government to address the issue comprehensively.