In a dramatic turn of events, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur, dropped a bombshell accusation, claiming that phones of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including his own, are under surveillance by the Congress-led state government. Thakur made this revelation during his address at Zorawar Stadium in Dharamshala.

Thakur asserted that his own phone had been tapped, and he alleged that police officers had received orders to extend the surveillance to phones belonging to BJP legislators. The gravity of these allegations raises serious concerns about privacy infringement and democratic principles, prompting immediate calls for a thorough investigation by the BJP.

During his address, Thakur not only expressed his dissatisfaction with the alleged intrusion but also cautioned police officers against aligning their future with a government he believes has no promising prospects. This accusation adds fuel to the ongoing political friction between the BJP and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

सुख की सरकार का राग अलापने वालों को मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आज न तो कांग्रेस के मंत्री-विधायक सुखी हैं और न ही जनता को सुख की अनुभूति हो रही है।



यह हिमाचल के इतिहास में पहली बार हो रहा है जब कर्मचारियों को वेतन, युवाओं को रोजगार एवं आमजन को अपने हक के लिए सरकार के खिलाफ आंदोलन…

Drawing parallels with the political scenario in Bihar, where the NDA government recently came to power, Thakur suggested that Congress members in Himachal Pradesh are anxious about the sustainability of their government. The former Chief Minister took a swipe at the current administration, characterizing it as a ‘Sukh Ki Sarkar’ that has failed to bring joy to ministers, MLAs, and the common man.

In a veiled reference to Congress’s working president, Rajendra Rana, Thakur highlighted a letter reportedly written to the Chief Minister, questioning the government’s inability to fulfill employment guarantees. This move, according to Thakur, indicates internal dissent within the Congress party.