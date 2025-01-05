Kotkhai/Shimla: The Chhaila-Ochghat-Kumarhatti road, a crucial route for apple transportation and a significant alternative to the Shimla-Kalka highway, will soon be widened into a double-lane highway. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the project during his visit to Kotkhai in Shimla district on Saturday, stating that Rs. 250 crore would be allocated for the road’s development. He also directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to expedite the process.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the road for apple growers in the upper Shimla region. It facilitates the transportation of apples to major markets and serves as a shorter route to Chandigarh and Delhi. With increasing traffic congestion on the Shimla road, the widening and improvement of this route is expected to provide significant relief to commuters while boosting the state’s apple economy.

In addition to the road project, the Chief Minister announced Rs. 5 crore each for constructing bridges over Khaltu Nallah and Chamshu Nallah. These bridges will enhance connectivity in the region, addressing the long-standing demands of local residents. Furthermore, Rs. 3 crore has been allocated for the construction of the Tikkar Bus Stand, which will improve transportation facilities for the area’s growing population.

The Chhaila-Ochghat-Kumarhatti road has long been considered a vital link for both economic and logistical reasons. The road’s current state often results in delays, particularly during the apple harvest season, causing losses to farmers and traders. By transforming it into a double-lane highway, the government aims to address these challenges and support the region’s agricultural and economic development.

This project is also expected to reduce traffic congestion in Shimla city, offering travellers an alternative route and easing the load on existing infrastructure.