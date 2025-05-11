Shimla: In a move to ease the financial transition for residents of newly constituted and upgraded Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Himachal Pradesh Government has announced major relief by continuing rural water tariffs for the next three years and exempting property tax in these areas. This decision is expected to benefit 47,820 consumers across the state.

The relief has been extended to residents of areas that were recently brought under the urban framework through the formation of new Nagar Panchayats or by upgrading existing bodies. The government has constituted 14 new Nagar Panchayats — Sandhole, Dharampur, Baldwara, Banikhet, Khundian, Kotla, Nagrota Surian, Kunihar, Jhandutta, Swarghat, Barsar, Bharari, Bangana, and Shillai. Additionally, Hamirpur, Una, and Baddi have been upgraded to Municipal Corporations, while Nadaun and Baijnath-Paprola have been granted Municipal Council status.

A government spokesperson said that the measure was taken to ensure that residents are not immediately burdened with higher charges due to the urban status. The combined rebate in water tariffs and exemption from property tax is expected to provide significant relief and help the residents adapt to the changes without an abrupt increase in their cost of living.

The government has assured that alongside these relief measures, residents of the newly declared urban areas will gradually receive improved basic amenities and services under the urban governance framework.