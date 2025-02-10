Mandi: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has raised serious concerns over an alleged nexus between the drug mafia, police, and politicians in Himachal Pradesh. He has demanded that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarify the facts surrounding the issue. Thakur stated that the increasing menace of drugs in the state, along with reports of political protection to the Chitta mafia, is deeply alarming.

Citing recent incidents, Thakur pointed out that four young individuals have lost their lives to drug overdoses in just three weeks. “When the drug menace is trapping our youth in its grip, the revelation that over sixty people associated with the police and political circles are allegedly colluding with the drug mafia is deeply worrisome. This raises serious concerns about the credibility of the state’s fight against drugs,” he said. He questioned how the government plans to combat drugs when those meant to enforce the law are themselves under suspicion.

Thakur called for complete transparency from the government, urging it to reveal the full details that have emerged through the media. “The people of Himachal Pradesh have a right to know what actions have been taken so far and what steps are planned to curb the growing drug menace,” he added. The BJP, he asserted, remains committed to the eradication of drugs and had passed a resolution for a decisive fight against drugs during its State Working Committee meeting in Una on July 19, 2024.

Allegations of Political Protection to Drug Mafia

The Leader of Opposition blamed the current Congress-led government for the deteriorating situation, claiming that political interference has emboldened the drug mafia. “Ever since this so-called system-changing government came to power, drug terror has become uncontrollable. The reason is clear – the drug mafia is enjoying political protection, which is weakening administrative efforts against them,” he alleged.

Thakur referred to a case in which an SIT working against drugs arrested the son of a Congress leader from Bilaspur, after which the entire team was allegedly transferred, despite a state-wide ban on transfers. “A Congress leader wrote a letter seeking the transfer of the SIT team, and action was taken at the behest of a powerful leader. The whole state knows about this leader, who had previously orchestrated a hired shooting outside the Bilaspur court,” he claimed.

Similarly, he pointed out that a woman SP in Baddi, who had taken strong action against the drug and mining mafia, was suddenly sent on leave. “The Chief Minister misled the people of the state on this matter as well. The people want to know why officers taking action against the mafia are being removed overnight. The morale of honest officers is being crushed by such actions,” he said.

Thakur warned that the growing distrust among the public in the government’s commitment to tackling drugs could have dangerous consequences. “The people of Himachal Pradesh need assurance that the government will take strong action against every person involved in the drug trade, irrespective of their political or administrative connections,” he stated. He urged the Chief Minister to make his stance clear and ensure that no guilty person is spared.