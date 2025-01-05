Chopal/Shimla: The forest mafia in Himachal Pradesh’s Chopal region has adopted a new method to smuggle deodar wood by using condemned vehicles sold as scrap. The forest department recently recovered 28 deodar sleepers from two Maruti vehicles in Kupvi, revealing the illegal network’s innovative tactics.

According to officials, the forest department acted on a tip-off about the transportation of illegal deodar sleepers. While a team set up a check post in Kupvi, another team chased the suspected vehicles. Realizing they were being pursued, the smugglers abandoned the vehicles and fled. Upon inspection, the team found 28 deodar sleepers hidden inside the vehicles.

Investigations revealed that both vehicles had been sold as scrap two years ago. The forest department and police have registered an FIR and seized the vehicles. Efforts are now underway to trace the culprits involved in the smuggling operation.

Decade-long Illegal Activity in Chopal

Illegal deodar tree felling has plagued the Chopal region for over a decade, particularly in areas like Sarahan, Lingzar and Kupvi. Large-scale cutting of deodar trees has been reported, with the forest mafia allegedly using small roads to smuggle the wood.

Despite numerous complaints from locals, both the forest department and police have been criticized for their inability to take decisive action against the culprits. Locals have long demanded a comprehensive probe into the illegal activities, urging authorities to dismantle the smuggling network and hold those involved accountable. They argue that the inaction of law enforcement and the forest department has emboldened the forest mafia, leading to significant ecological damage in the region.

The recovery of deodar sleepers in scrap vehicles highlights the forest mafia’s adaptability and the urgent need for stronger enforcement measures. Environmentalists and residents alike are calling for immediate action to preserve the region’s fragile ecosystem and ensure the culprits face strict legal consequences.