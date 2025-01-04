The Himachal Pradesh government has suspended ten officers of the Jal Shakti Department over a drinking water supply scam in the Theog subdivision of Shimla district. The scandal involved the fraudulent use of motorcycles, cars, and even an officer’s official vehicle to transport water, leading to over ₹1 crore payments to contractors.

Among the suspended are two executive engineers, three assistant engineers, four junior engineers, and a retired junior engineer. Tragically, one of the listed officers has passed away, yet his name remains in the suspension order. The contractors involved have been blacklisted, and the officers have been attached to the Jal Shakti Department headquarters pending further investigation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who convened a meeting with senior officials on Friday, has emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the issue. He directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department to expedite the investigation and take necessary actions. “The government will not tolerate such irregularities,” Agnihotri stated.

The scam came to light when it was discovered that vehicle numbers submitted for tanker-based water supply included motorcycles, cars, and even an official vehicle. Alarmingly, water was reportedly supplied to two villages that lack motorable roads, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the claims.

The officers suspended in connection with the scam are:

Ashok Kumar Bhopal , Executive Engineer, Matiyana Division

, Executive Engineer, Matiyana Division Basant Singh , Executive Engineer, Kasumpti Division

, Executive Engineer, Kasumpti Division Praneet Thakur , Assistant Engineer, Matiyana Division

, Assistant Engineer, Matiyana Division Rakesh Kumar , Assistant Engineer, Koti Subdivision

, Assistant Engineer, Koti Subdivision Vikesh Sharma , Assistant Engineer, Theog Division

, Assistant Engineer, Theog Division Mast Ram Brakta , Junior Engineer, Theog Division

, Junior Engineer, Theog Division Suresh Kumar , Junior Engineer, Lafughati Subdivision

, Junior Engineer, Lafughati Subdivision Neem Chand , Junior Engineer, Matiyana Division

, Junior Engineer, Matiyana Division Sudarshan (Retired), Junior Engineer

(Retired), Junior Engineer Sunil Kumar, Junior Engineer, Dharech Theog Division

A Serious Breach of Public Trust

The scam highlights serious lapses in oversight and accountability within the Jal Shakti Department. The fraudulent practices have also raised concerns about the department’s ability to ensure the effective delivery of essential services. This incident has brought renewed focus on ensuring transparency and accountability in public service delivery across Himachal Pradesh.