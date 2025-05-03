Leader of Opposition slams government for misusing civic staff, ignoring public welfare

Shimla — Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has criticised the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government, accusing it of turning the idea of “system change” into a farce. He alleged that the government is so fixated on selling liquor that it has completely sidelined the needs of the common people.

In a statement issued from Shimla, Jairam Thakur said that the state government is forcing municipal bodies, including Shimla Municipal Corporation, to run liquor shops. “The Junior Engineer and other staff who were supposed to be engaged in public welfare work are now being deployed to sell liquor. If they’re selling alcohol, who will do the people’s work?” he questioned.

According to Thakur, in the Shimla Municipal Corporation alone, one Junior Engineer, seven inspectors, 18 home guards, and over 20 other employees have been assigned liquor sales duties. “Their offices wear a deserted look. Citizens visiting with their grievances are returning without getting any work done,” he added.

He warned that such decisions have brought essential civic operations to a standstill. “Issuing tax bills, clearing encroachments (Tehbazari), preparing development proposals, and collecting dues — all these have been badly affected,” he said, pointing out that 19 liquor shops in the city have now been handed over to the municipal corporation.

Thakur also slammed the government for assigning property inspectors — who earlier handled tax assessments and issued NOCs — to manage liquor shop accounts. “This is troubling the very residents the civic body is meant to serve,” he said.

Taking a broader swipe at the government, Thakur also mentioned the plight of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) teachers. “Their job is to teach and promote research, but today they are forced to protest for salaries. Just last month, HPU’s teaching and non-teaching staff were on strike demanding their dues,” he said.

He urged Chief Minister Sukhu to stop disrupting established systems under the pretext of change. “This government is not changing the system — it is destroying it,” he said.