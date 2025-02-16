Shimla – The State Congress leaders have criticized Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur for allegedly working against the interests of Himachal Pradesh. They accused Thakur of prioritizing political manoeuvring over the state’s welfare, claiming that his recent meetings with Union Ministers have not been aimed at securing financial support for the state but rather at blocking its rightful resources.

MLAs Chandershekhar and Bhuvneshwar Gaur expressed concern that whenever Jairam Thakur meets Union Ministers, the financial aid intended for Himachal Pradesh gets delayed or blocked. “He must clarify whether he stands with the people of Himachal Pradesh or against them,” they stated.

A significant point of contention is Thakur’s alleged lobbying for implementing the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in Himachal Pradesh. The MLAs pointed out that the state government had reinstated the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for its employees, a move welcomed by many but reportedly opposed by BJP leaders. They accused Thakur of pressuring the Centre to enforce UPS, which they argue would undermine the state employees’ rights.

The legislators also highlighted the financial challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh due to the Centre’s imposition of financial restrictions following the implementation of OPS. According to them, the borrowing limit of the state has been reduced to Rs. 6,600 crore, and externally aided projects have been capped at Rs. 2,900 crore over three years. They urged Jai Ram Thakur to advocate for the removal of these restrictions rather than conspiring against state employees.

Furthermore, the MLAs criticized the Centre for failing to provide financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh after the devastating natural disaster of 2023. Despite a central assessment team recommending a relief package of Rs. 10,000 crore, the Centre has not released any funds so far.

Chandershekhar and Bhuvneshwar Gaur stressed that instead of securing the return of nearly Rs. 9,000 crore stuck with the Centre under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), Jairam Thakur has ignored this critical issue. They called on him to put the state’s interests above political agendas and ensure that Himachal Pradesh receives its due financial support.