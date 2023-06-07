In a surprising turn of events, Harsh Mahajan, a prominent political figure in Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as a member of the core group by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mahajan, who made headlines when he joined the BJP from the Congress just ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, has now received a significant role within the party.

The decision to include Harsh Mahajan in the core group was made by state party president Rajeev Bindal, following the orders of BJP national president JP Nadda.

Hailing from a distinguished political background, Harsh Mahajan is the son of former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Cabinet Minister, Des Raj Mahajan. He has an extensive political career, having served as the President of the State Youth Congress from 1986 to 1995. Mahajan won State Legislative Assembly in November 1993, and he was re-elected in 1998 and 2003.

Mahajan’s contributions extend beyond his role as a legislator. He has held various key positions within the Congress party, including serving as the Parliamentary Secretary from 1994 to 1998. Moreover, he has been a Cabinet- Minister and the chairman of the State Cooperative Bank.

Prior to his decision to join the BJP, Harsh Mahajan enjoyed a close association with Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. His shift to the BJP stirred intrigue and attracted attention from political observers across the state.

By appointing Harsh Mahajan to the core group, the BJP has demonstrated its commitment to fostering unity and incorporating diverse perspectives within the party. Mahajan’s inclusion is expected to bring fresh insights and strengthen the party’s foothold in Himachal Pradesh.

As Harsh Mahajan takes on this new role, it remains to be seen how his involvement in the core group will shape the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh. With his vast experience and political connections, Mahajan’s contributions to the BJP’s strategies and decision-making processes are likely to make a significant impact in the coming years.