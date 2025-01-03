Theog Water Supply Scam: Vehicles Like Bikes, Cars Billed for Crores in Theog

Shimla – Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has directed an inquiry into allegations of a major scam in the Jal Shakti Department’s water supply operations in Theog. The allegations, which surfaced through an RTI query, suggest fraudulent billing practices amounting to crores of rupees. Additional Chief Secretary Omkar Sharma has been assigned to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The controversy centers on claims that water worth ₹1.13 crore was supplied to Theog residents using improbable vehicles, including motorcycles, Alto cars, Honda City cars, and the Horticulture Director’s Bolero. Former CPI MLA Rakesh Singha, who raised the issue, pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the contractors’ bills. “Vehicles like bikes and small cars were listed as delivering water, with some even shown to have traveled 500 to 1,000 kilometers in a single day in the hilly terrain of Theog. Such claims are absurd,” Singha stated.

The issue gained momentum after local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore and former MLA Rakesh Singha approached the Chief Secretary, demanding an investigation into the alleged irregularities. Agnihotri, responding to these demands, assured that any wrongdoing would be met with strict action. “The allegations will be investigated thoroughly, and no one involved in irregularities will be spared,” he said.

Adding to the seriousness of the matter, Agnihotri revealed that three other divisions of the Jal Shakti Department are also under scrutiny for similar irregularities. The alleged scam has drawn widespread attention and criticism, raising questions about accountability and governance in the delivery of essential public services.