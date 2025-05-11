Shimla: Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has strongly criticised Turkey for providing military drone support to Pakistan, calling it a betrayal of India’s goodwill. He has demanded that the Indian government impose an immediate ban on the import of Turkish goods, particularly apples, as a firm response to the development.

Rathore recalled that during the devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023, India extended generous humanitarian aid under Operation Dost. “India was among the first countries to respond. We sent NDRF teams, food supplies, medicines, and even state-of-the-art drones to support rescue efforts. Turkey received help not just as an ally, but as a friend in need,” he said.

He expressed deep disappointment that the same country has now chosen to support Pakistan militarily, describing it as an “act of betrayal” and a “serious threat to India’s security and sovereignty.”

“This is not just ingratitude—it is backstabbing. Turkey’s actions undermine India’s goodwill and must not go unanswered,” Rathore said. He called for a thorough review of India’s trade ties with Turkey and urged the central government to ban all imports, starting with apples and other agricultural goods.

Rathore emphasised that such a step would protect national interests and benefit Indian farmers. “By stopping Turkish apple imports, we can boost our domestic apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, and Uttarakhand,” he said. “This is the right time to move toward true self-reliance.”

“The nation must respond with clarity and courage. Trade with a country that undermines our sovereignty cannot be justified. This is about national honor, not just economics,” Rathore added.

He urged citizens to stand united and send a clear message: India values friendship, but not betrayal.