Shimla: Chief Minister’s Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan refuted the allegations of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur regarding financial assistance from the Centre and the auction of liquor vends. Chauhan accused the Opposition leader of working against the interests of Himachal Pradesh during his tenure and defended the present government’s economic policies.

Chauhan emphasized that the Centre has yet to release the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) amount of Rs 9,000 crore, which is crucial for the state’s recovery. “Instead of blaming the state government, the Leader of Opposition should advocate for Himachal’s rights before the Centre. The funds received from the Central Government are the right of the people of Himachal, and they cannot be deprived of it,” he asserted.

Budget 2025-26: A Push Towards Self-Reliance

Highlighting the state’s economic vision, Chauhan claimed that Himachal Pradesh was moving towards self-reliance and that the budget for the financial year 2025-26 would be instrumental in this effort. He said that the budget aligns with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s vision to boost the rural economy.

The government has announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for key agricultural products grown through natural farming. The MSP of maize has been raised from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, while wheat’s MSP has been increased from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg. Additionally, the government has set the MSP for turmeric at Rs 90 per kg.

To support cattle rearers, the government has increased the MSP of cow milk from Rs 45 to Rs 51 per liter and buffalo milk from Rs 55 to Rs 61 per liter. “These measures will strengthen the livelihoods of farmers and cattle rearers, ensuring better returns for their produce,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said the launch of the Rajiv Gandhi Forest Conservation Scheme in the current fiscal year. Under this initiative, Mahila and Yuvak Mandals will play a crucial role in afforestation efforts, converting barren lands into green cover. The government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for this scheme, with each participating group receiving Rs 6.4 lakh over five years.

The budget also focuses on generating employment for youth. Chauhan stated that the government aims to provide 25,000 job opportunities while also promoting self-employment through initiatives such as transportation, electric vehicle operations, and food vans. “This budget will not only create jobs but also open avenues for self-sustained employment, benefiting the youth of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.