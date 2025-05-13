Hamirpur: Senior BJP leader and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur has hailed Operation Sindoor as a resounding success of India and the Indian Army, declaring that the country has demonstrated its ability to strike deep inside enemy territory to crush terrorism. He stated that the Indian Army’s action was a fitting reply to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism and that India would not hesitate to act wherever terror is bred.

“Through Operation Sindoor, India has once again shown that it will respond decisively to any attack on its sovereignty and unity,” said Thakur, adding, “Pakistan-sponsored terrorists had brutally murdered innocent civilians in Pahalgam. This operation was a response to that provocation and is direct proof of India’s strength and the Indian Army’s unmatched capabilities.”

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the operation from the front and ensuring that diplomatic and military strategies were executed effectively. “From the Indus Water Treaty to precision military strikes, everything was carried out in a planned and impactful manner. Under Modi ji’s leadership, the operation ensured that only terrorists were targeted while civilians remained safe,” Thakur said.

The MP revealed that the Indian forces went deep into Pakistan and destroyed nine high-value terrorist training camps. “More than 100 terrorists and around 35 to 40 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the operation, and this number could be even higher. The assessment is still ongoing,” he said.

He further asserted that the Indian Army not only struck by land but also used air power to cause heavy losses to Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure. “India has punished the terrorists. The message is clear—India can strike anywhere, at any time, to crush the roots of terror,” Thakur said.