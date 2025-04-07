Leader of Opposition says delay in justice raises questions on state government’s intent

Shimla — Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has demanded that the investigation into the suspicious death of Vimal Negi be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He advised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to act swiftly and morally before it’s too late. “The family has rejected the government-led investigation and is demanding a CBI probe. When the family has lost faith, why is the Chief Minister hesitant?” Jairam questioned.

He criticised the delay and inefficiency in the ongoing investigation, pointing out that a key accused remained absconding for 15 days. “Even after the High Court rejected his interim bail plea, the police did not interrogate him. Isn’t it unfortunate that the family of an honest and hardworking officer who died in the line of duty has to resort to candle marches for justice?” he asked.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks on Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, Jairam said comparing ED actions with the demand for a CBI probe was misleading and irresponsible. “ED probes financial crimes like corruption and money laundering based on constitutional provisions. CBI investigations are launched either on the request of the state or under court directions. The CM’s comparison is not only factually wrong but also reveals the government’s frustration,” he said.

He accused the state government of trying to hide the truth by avoiding a CBI probe. “If the government has nothing to hide, what’s stopping them from allowing a reputed agency like the CBI to investigate? This is the only way the government can get a clean chit if it is indeed innocent,” Jairam stated.

The former Chief Minister also raised concerns over alleged corruption in power projects and the role of senior officials. “Some officials were superseded and given extraordinary powers. Now, when allegations are surfacing against them, the government seems to be shielding them. This cover-up suggests something is fishy,” he alleged.

Reiterating his demand, Jairam said, “The Chief Minister still has time to do the right thing. He should immediately write to the central government and recommend a CBI probe into Vimal Negi’s death.”