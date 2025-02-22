Shimla: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has ridiculed the Sukhu-led Congress government, questioning its priorities in the wake of the controversial ‘Samosa FIR.’ Thakur alleged that instead of focusing on pressing issues like crime, drug abuse, and illegal mining, the government is expending its energy on investigating who leaked information about a samosa-related incident.

Jairam Thakur criticized the administration for misusing state resources to track down those responsible for exposing the so-called ‘Samosa scandal.’ He accused the government of launching an unnecessary crackdown on media freedom, saying, “The police department has created an uproar because the Chief Minister couldn’t get a samosa. Instead of tackling lawlessness in the state, the government is busy targeting unknown individuals over a trivial matter.”

Highlighting the law and order concerns in the state, Thakur pointed out that 16 murders have occurred in the past 50 days, while five young people have died due to drug addiction or synthetic drug use in just one month. “Today, another tragic drug overdose case has made headlines, yet the government is more interested in finding out who leaked the samosa investigation rather than curbing the drug menace,” he remarked.

He further alleged that illegal mining is flourishing, with mafia groups openly operating even within 200 meters of the SP office. Despite complaints from locals, no action has been taken, he claimed. “The state’s law enforcement should be dealing with crime and mafia networks, but instead, they are preoccupied with investigating a missing samosa and targeting those who exposed it,” Thakur added.

Thakur also lashed out at the FIR lodged by the CID, calling it a “planned conspiracy” to stifle media voices. He pointed out that Section 353(2) mentioned in the FIR is being misused to impose restrictions on the press. “This is a blatant attack on freedom of expression. The government is sending a message that no one will be spared for exposing its failures,” he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that the government has already filed more than two dozen FIRs against journalists and common citizens for criticizing its policies. “Now, it has revived the ‘Samosa scandal’ to intimidate media personnel and suppress public voices,” he alleged.

Challenging the Chief Minister, Thakur asked, “The FIR claims that sensitive matters are repeatedly leaked to the media. The CM must clarify how many such cases have surfaced before and what ‘threats’ they posed to state security. More importantly, what state secrets are involved in an investigation about who ate a samosa?”

He advised the government to shift its focus from silencing critics to addressing critical public concerns. “The Chief Minister must abandon his authoritarian approach and listen to the grievances of the common people. Instead of suppressing the media, the government should crack down on drug and mining mafias that are tightening their grip on the state. The CM must refrain from imposing an undeclared emergency in Himachal Pradesh,” Thakur asserted.

He also took a swipe at Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, questioning their silence on the matter. “Rahul Gandhi, who claims to be a defender of the Constitution, should explain how a Congress-led government can openly violate fundamental rights while pretending to safeguard democracy,” Thakur concluded.