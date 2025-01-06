The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to end the no-detention policy for students of Classes V and VIII, effective from the next academic session. This move comes after the Centre scrapped the policy at the national level. Students in these classes will now need to clear exams to be promoted to the next grade.

“Quality education is the priority of our government, and I feel scrapping the no-detention policy is in the larger interest of the students. So, we will implement it from the next academic session,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

The state had initially decided to do away with the no-detention policy in 2019 and issued detailed instructions to the Education Department for its implementation. However, the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led to the continuation of automatic promotions. “Despite the orders, the policy could not be implemented after the Covid outbreak. This time, the Education Minister has directed us to ensure its implementation on priority,” said Ashish Kohli, Director of Elementary Education.

Under the new system, students of Classes V and VIII will have two opportunities to pass their exams. Those who fail the first attempt will have a supplementary exam within two months. If they fail again, they will be detained in the same class. Additionally, students with prolonged absences could also face detention.