Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to collaborate with UNESCO to enhance the quality, accessibility, and inclusivity of education in the state. Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would soon be signed with UNESCO, marking a significant step towards comprehensive educational reforms from the elementary to higher education levels. The decision was made during a meeting between state education officials and a UNESCO delegation on Thursday.

Thakur highlighted that education has always been a priority for the hilly state, as evidenced by its literacy rate, which has surged from just 7 percent in 1971 to over 83 percent today. However, he acknowledged that the quality of education had declined in recent years. The current government has undertaken reformative measures to reverse this trend, and these efforts are already yielding encouraging results, as reflected in recent national reports.

“The state government has allocated nearly 20 percent of its total budget to the education sector, demonstrating our commitment to qualitative changes,” said Thakur. He further emphasized the importance of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools, which are being opened in every Assembly constituency in a phased manner. These schools aim to provide modern facilities under one roof, ensuring that students in rural areas receive a high-quality education and develop the confidence to face future challenges.

Secretary of Education Rakesh Kanwar underscored the need for institutional-level training instead of individual teacher training. “The entire teaching staff and administration of a school should be trained together to foster a collaborative learning environment and bring better results,” he stated. He also pointed out that Himachal Pradesh has robust educational infrastructure, high enrollment rates, and no gender disparity at the elementary level.

Joyce Poan, Programme Specialist and Chief of Education at UNESCO, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. She confirmed that UNESCO plans to collaborate with the state government for five years, focusing on teacher training in a phased manner. “We will not only provide training but also facilitate experience-sharing and exchange programs at the block level to improve education quality,” she added.

Special Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Rajesh Sharma, presented an overview of the education sector in the state. He stated that with UNESCO’s assistance, Himachal Pradesh aims to transform its schools into hubs of innovation, sustainability, and excellence.