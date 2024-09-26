Salary to Be Provided for 10 Months Only, Outsourcing Agency to Manage Hires

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the recruitment of 6,297 early childhood care and education trainers (ECCETs) for government primary schools. The trainers will receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, but only for ten months of the year, with no pay during the two months of school holidays. An outsourced agency will manage the recruitment process.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar issued the recruitment guidelines for 6,297 early childhood care and education trainers.

Eligible candidates must be between 21 and 45 years old, residents of Himachal Pradesh, and have secured at least 50% marks in their Class XII exams. A two-year diploma in Early Childhood Education or a B.Ed. in Nursery from a recognized institute is mandatory, with a 5% relaxation in marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. Candidates with a one-year diploma will not qualify.

The trainers will work under the supervision of the senior-most teacher at their assigned schools and will report to the Deputy Director of Primary Education in their district. Transfers will only occur with the approval of the Director of Primary Education.

The outsourcing agency will ensure proper screening of candidates and verify diploma certificates from NCTE-recognized institutions. If a trainer leaves, the agency must provide a replacement within 14 days.

The trainers will play a crucial role in early childhood education, but their employment will be limited to 10 months per year.