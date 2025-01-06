Shimla—A major water supply scam has come to light in Shimla district involving alleged payments for water tankers that were never delivered during last summer’s drought. The Vigilance Department has started investigating the suspected fraud, which may exceed one crore rupees and implicate officials, contractors, and possibly political figures. Discrepancies in vehicle numbers and suspected financial irregularities have prompted a dual investigation by the state government and the Vigilance Department.

The allegations center around the Theog subdivision, where water was supposed to be delivered to drought-affected villages between February and June last year. However, records show vehicle numbers linked to motorcycles, cars, and even an officer’s personal vehicle instead of legitimate tankers. In some villages with no road access, water deliveries were falsely recorded.

The state government has tasked Superintendent Engineer (SC) Kasumpti with leading an internal inquiry, while the Vigilance Department has initiated a parallel investigation. ASP Narveer Singh Rathore, known for his role in the fake degree scam, is heading the Vigilance probe. Preliminary findings suggest the scam may involve more than one crore rupees.

To safeguard evidence, the Vigilance team has seized records from the Jal Shakti Department and the SDM office. Investigators are also examining phone records to identify possible political links. Officers and contractors have been summoned for questioning, and further action is expected based on their statements.

Several officers from the Jal Shakti Department have already been suspended following a report submitted by the Superintendent Engineer. The report highlighted glaring irregularities, including the use of incorrect vehicle numbers. Suspended officers nearing retirement face the prospect of withheld pensions and allowances until the investigation concludes.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has assured strict action against those involved. “Whoever is responsible, from top to bottom, will be held accountable,” he said.