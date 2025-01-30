Himachal Pradesh has secured the top position in reading levels among students, according to the 2024 Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). The report highlights significant progress in learning outcomes, infrastructure, and digital literacy in the state’s schools. However, concerns persist over stagnant school enrollment and a rising dropout rate among older students.

The ASER 2024 report, which assessed 268 schools in the state, found that 46.6% of Class III students in Himachal’s government schools can easily read a Class II Hindi textbook. This is nearly double the national average of 23.4%. The state has also improved by 10 percentage points compared to 2022. Himachal ranked third in reading proficiency among Class VIII students, with Mizoram securing first place and Kerala second.

In terms of infrastructure, Himachal topped the country in access to drinking water in government schools, with 90.4% of schools having functional drinking water facilities—an improvement from 88% in 2022. The state also ranked third in digital literacy, measured by smartphone availability, trailing only Kerala and Mizoram. Additionally, Himachal secured the third spot in library book availability, behind Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Despite these achievements, the report flagged concerns over stagnation in school enrollment. While younger students continue to benefit from improved learning conditions, the dropout rate among 15 to 16-year-olds has increased from 2.2% in 2022 to 3% in 2024. Education Minister Rohit Thakur acknowledged the progress but emphasized the need for further improvements. He highlighted that Himachal ranked 21st in the National Achievement Survey and stressed that additional measures would be taken to strengthen the education system.

The report also noted improvements in mathematics comprehension among government school students and a significant boost in the mid-day meal program. The state’s mid-day meal system, which scored 91% in 2022, has now reached 95%.

While Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable strides in education, the government faces the challenge of reducing dropout rates and ensuring sustained enrollment to maintain the positive trajectory. The findings of ASER 2024 are expected to shape future policy decisions aimed at further strengthening the education sector in the state.