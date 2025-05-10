Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to declare the Class 12 results before May 15, while the Class 10 results will follow shortly after.

Board Secretary Dr (Major) Vishal Sharma confirmed that the rechecking of answer sheets has been completed. He added that the board is currently focused on award feeding and scanning of results, which is expected to be completed by May 13.

“The Board is working to ensure that the Class 12 results are declared before May 15. The Class 10 results will be announced soon after,” Dr Sharma said.

This year, nearly two lakh students appeared in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations conducted by HPBOSE. The Class 12 exams were held from March 4 to March 29, 2025.

Once declared, the results will be available on the official website hpbose.org. Students can check their results online and collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days later.