Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of School Education has decided to discontinue subjects in senior secondary schools where student enrollment is zero. Lecturers teaching these subjects will be transferred to schools where there is actual demand, as part of a broader effort to rationalise staff deployment and improve efficiency in government schools.

All District Deputy Directors have been directed to submit subject-wise and class-wise enrollment data based on admissions up to April 30. The deadline for this report is two days. Strict action has been proposed against school in-charges who fail to provide accurate information — they may be held financially accountable for the salary of surplus teachers.

Officials said several senior secondary schools across the state have recorded either zero or very low enrollment in certain subjects. In such cases, the subjects will either be discontinued or shifted to nearby schools with higher student demand. This step is aimed at preventing resource wastage and ensuring optimal use of teaching staff.

The education department is in the process of compiling district-level data to finalize a proposal. Once approved, teachers of discontinued subjects will be deployed in schools where they are needed. Simultaneously, a proposal is also being considered to merge schools with consistently low student numbers.

This move comes amid growing concerns over the declining enrollment in some streams, especially in rural areas, and is expected to bring much-needed reform to the academic structure of Himachal Pradesh’s senior secondary education system.