Education Minister says Himachal’s jump to top national ranking is proof of Congress-led reforms

Shimla – Accusing the previous BJP government of turning education into an election-time gimmick, Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday said that the Congress government was restoring public trust in Himachal’s school system through systematic reforms and results-driven governance.

Responding to allegations by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over school closures, the minister said, “The BJP opened hundreds of schools without ensuring basic infrastructure, teachers, or students. Education was used to score political points, not to serve children. We inherited a broken system, and we’re now rebuilding it with commitment and credibility.”

Thakur said that when the Congress government assumed office, over 3,600 schools had only one teacher, while 350 were running without any teacher at all. Nearly 15,000 teaching posts were vacant, and 90% of college principal positions were unfilled. “The BJP’s approach pushed Himachal’s education ranking down to 21st in the country — a shameful outcome for a state once known for its literacy,” he said.

Highlighting the turnaround under the Congress rule, Thakur said that more than 5,500 teachers have been appointed so far out of 15,000 sanctioned posts. In the Elementary Education Department alone, 3,900 teachers have already been recruited, and another 3,100 posts are being filled through the Rajya Chayan Aayog. To boost early childhood education, 6,200 nursery teachers are being recruited on an outsourced basis.

In higher education, the government has appointed 483 assistant professors, regularised services of over 2,000 officiating principals, and promoted or directly recruited 119 college principals. “Compare this with the BJP’s five-year tenure, during which only 511 school lecturers were appointed. We’ve surpassed that in just two years,” said the minister.

Thakur said the results of these efforts are now evident. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2025, Himachal Pradesh now ranks first in the country in reading and learning levels. “Our students have the best reading skills nationally. This jump from 21st to 1st is not a coincidence — it’s the outcome of serious work.”

He defended the closure of 1,200 non-functional schools, many of which had zero student enrollment. “This was not a political move, but a step towards improving quality and optimising resources. Even BJP-ruled states like Gujarat have closed over 6,000 such schools. Why the double standards?” he asked.

The minister also highlighted several policy initiatives taken by the Congress government. English-medium education has been introduced from Class 1, and Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools are being established in every Assembly constituency. Schemes like Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana and Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana have been launched to support students from economically weaker backgrounds.

In a significant development, the state government recently signed an MoU with UNESCO to improve the quality of education, teaching methods, and assessments. “The focus is on 21st-century skills, environmental education, and holistic learning through sports,” Thakur said.

To streamline education governance, the Directorate of Elementary Education has been restructured and renamed the Directorate of School Education, which will now oversee all academic matters from pre-primary to Class 12. The introduction of cluster schools is also aimed at promoting shared learning and efficient use of resources.

“While BJP indulges in rhetoric and falsehoods, the Congress government is busy delivering results,” said Thakur. “The people of Himachal can see the difference. We are not just correcting the mistakes of the past — we are building an education system for the future.”