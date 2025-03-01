The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a step towards strengthening the education system by initiating the recruitment of teachers across various levels. Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated that the government has given requisition to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog for filling up 937 posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in Arts, Medical, and Non-Medical streams through direct recruitment on a contract basis.

Additionally, the government has moved forward to address vacancies in the primary education sector by approving the recruitment of 1295 Junior Basic Trained Teachers (JBTs) on a contractual basis. The minister further informed that requisition has also been given to fill 467 posts created by the previous government but left vacant, bringing the total JBT posts to be filled to 1762.

In an effort to enhance the quality of education, the government has already filled vacant teaching positions on a batch-wise basis. Thakur emphasized that priority is being given to equitable and inclusive education for every child in the state. Various reformative measures undertaken by the government are showing promising results in improving learning outcomes.

One of the key initiatives of the state government is the phased opening of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in every Assembly constituency. These institutions will offer modern facilities under one roof, enabling students to develop confidence and face future challenges effectively. He added that Himachal Pradesh has the highest learning levels, and the ongoing educational reforms are aligned with current needs and demands.