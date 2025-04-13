Supreme Court’s Stay on Outsourcing Ban Paves Way for Long-Pending Appointments

Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government is set to commence the recruitment of 6,297 pre-primary teachers this month, following the Supreme Court’s stay on a High Court order that had previously halted outsourced hiring. Education Minister Rohit Thakur has directed the State Electronics Corporation to expedite the recruitment process, aiming to bolster early childhood education across the state.

The recruitment, which had been in limbo due to legal challenges, will now proceed with the hiring of teachers designated as Early Childhood Care and Education Instructors. These instructors will be appointed on an outsourced basis and will serve in schools offering nursery and kindergarten classes.

Eligibility Criteria:

Residency: Applicants must be bona fide Himachali residents. Those who completed Class XII outside Himachal Pradesh must provide proof of Himachali domicile.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 21 and 45 years old.

Candidates should be between 21 and 45 years old. Educational Qualifications: A minimum of 50% marks in Class XII is required. Additionally, candidates must possess a two-year diploma in nursery teacher education, pre-school education, early childhood education, or a B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized institution. A 5% relaxation in qualifying marks is available for SC, ST, OBC, and PWD candidates.

Recruitment Process:

The State Electronics Corporation has been tasked with selecting recruitment agencies to facilitate the hiring. The Director of Primary Education will oversee the allocation of vacancies across schools. Selected instructors will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of ₹10,000, including taxes and agency fees.

Once appointed, instructors will work under the supervision of the most senior teacher at their respective schools. Each district’s Deputy Director of Primary Education will have overall administrative control. Importantly, no instructor can be released from service without government approval. Transfers may be considered based on enrollment differences or administrative requirements, but only with the consent of the Director of Primary Education.