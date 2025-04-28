The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in 100 government schools across the state, marking a significant shift aimed at enhancing the quality of education and increasing enrollment in public institutions.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur is scheduled to meet with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to finalise the implementation framework. The discussion will focus on selecting the schools for this initiative and establishing the necessary infrastructure and training programs. The Chief Minister has previously announced that the initial phase will target rural areas, with the possibility of including day boarding schools to broaden the program’s reach.

The primary objective of this initiative is to make government schools more competitive with private institutions, which often attract students due to their CBSE affiliation. By adopting the CBSE curriculum, the government aims to retain students within the public education system, thereby increasing enrollment and reducing migration to private schools.

Preparations are underway to ensure a smooth transition. Teachers are receiving specialised training, and a delegation has been sent to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Delhi to study best practices. Once the implementation plan is approved, the government will apply for CBSE affiliation for the selected schools to initiate the new curriculum in the upcoming academic session.

This move is part of a broader strategy to revamp the state’s education system, aligning it with national standards and improving the overall quality of education in Himachal Pradesh.