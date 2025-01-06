Theog/Shimla: After the water scam involving the Jal Shakti Department in Theog, Shimla district, another controversy has surfaced. A trial to release water under the irrigation scheme meant for Kyaar and Kamah Panchayats revealed serious lapses, as water began leaking from torn five-inch pipes. The water, intended for agricultural fields, failed to reach its destination, highlighting the alleged use of substandard materials.

The Rs 3.25 crore lift irrigation scheme, built to supply water from Kyaar Khad, had already raised concerns and residents have complained with the SDM office in Theog. The complaint alleged the use of poor-quality pipes, prompting SDM Mukesh Sharma to forward the issue to Executive Engineer Basant Singh Rathore of Kasumpti Division for investigation on November 13, 2024.

This incident comes just days after the suspension of the Executive Engineer in connection with the earlier water supply scam in Theog. Now, scrutiny has extended to other schemes in Kasumpti and Matiyana divisions, with allegations of funds being misused for site visits and machinery installations.

Chief Engineer Jogendra Chauhan confirmed that an inquiry into the burst pipes will commence to determine accountability. “The investigation will ensure no lapses are overlooked,” Chauhan said.

The scheme, initiated during the tenure of former Water Power Minister Vidya Stokes, was intended to benefit thousands of farmers across Kyaar and Kamah Panchayats. However, the recent developments have put its efficacy and the department’s integrity under a cloud of doubt.