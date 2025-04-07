Three water schemes, countless complaints, but still no water – Chopal battles yet another dry spell

Chopal – As summer approaches, the town of Chopal and its surrounding areas in the Shimla district are already reeling under an acute water shortage. Angry residents have accused the authorities of gross mismanagement and negligence in maintaining the water supply system, with many saying the crisis has become a recurring nightmare year after year.

Despite being supported by three different water supply schemes, Chopal continues to face a water deficit due to poor upkeep and leaking pipelines. Locals allege that the Jal Shakti Department has failed to maintain the infrastructure, leading to frequent breakdowns and massive water leakage even before the water reaches the town.

“This is not the first time Chopal is facing such a situation,” said Pankaj Negi, a resident. “Every year we go through the same struggle. The administration has done nothing to address the root cause. For the past week, there has been no water in our taps. People are finding it hard even to meet basic drinking needs.”

The frustration is growing among the citizens as phone calls to officials of the Jal Shakti Department reportedly go unanswered. Bhupinder Chauhan and Deepak Chandel, two more residents of the town, echoed similar concerns. “Governments have changed, but Chopal’s water problem hasn’t. The department simply vanishes when we need them the most,” they said.

According to sources, the three water supply schemes currently feeding Chopal are suffering from clogged intakes, faulty pumping systems, and outdated infrastructure. Several points in the pipeline are reportedly leaking, causing precious water to be lost even before it reaches households.

With the arrival of summer, demand is expected to spike, but if the current condition persists, the situation could spiral into a full-blown crisis. The residents fear that without immediate intervention, the coming months will be harsher than ever.

The silence and inaction from the authorities are not just disappointing—they are dangerous. Chopal’s residents are now demanding accountability and a long-term solution, not just temporary fixes.

The question remains: How many more summers will Chopal endure before someone fixes the tap for good?