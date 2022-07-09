Chopal: A four-storied building collapsed in Chopal tehsil of Shimla district, causing an estimated loss of Rs 2 crores. However, no loss of life and injuries have been reported in the incident.

The incident took place on Saturday around 12:00 pm in Main Bazar, Chopal.

The building belonged to Deepak Chandel, son of Bhagmal Chandel and consisted of a Dhaba, a liquor shop, UCO Bank and Krishi and Gramin Bank. The building was vacated before it collapsed, thus chances of loss of life and injuries to people were averted.

Police and district administration reached the spot.

The district administration has granted Rs 15,000 relief to the building owner, owner of a liquor shop and owner of the dhaba.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chopal Chet said that the reason behind the collapse of the building is being ascertained.