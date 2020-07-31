Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accepted that the Chopal Assembly constituency of Shimla district was remained neglected in matter of development by the successive state government for several years.

Chief Minister, while addressing the people through video conferencing, said that Chopal Vidhan Sabha of Shimla district was similar to the Seraj Vidhan Sabha in matter of topography and culture, and was remained neglected in matter of development for several years.

Jai Ram Thakur assured to give special attention to the development of the region. Besides state government funded projects, Chopal segment got maximum schemes under PMGSY and NABARD.

Assuring, fruit growers for smooth apple season transportation during Coronavirus pandemic, the CM assured of making adequate arrangements for smooth transportation of apple produce during current season. He said that sufficient arrangement of carton boxes and trays have been made to the fruit growers for packaging their produce for transportation to various markets of the country.

Earlier, Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs. 188 crores in Chopal Vidhan Sabha area video conferencing from Shimla.