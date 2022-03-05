Nerwa/Chopal: Supporting the demand for revival of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees, the state Congress has promised to reintroduce the pension benefits to the employees.

State Congress General Secretary organisation Rajneesh Kimta promised to regulate Old Pension Scheme within six months if voted into power. He said

“Once the Congress comes to power, within six months the old pension scheme would be regulated in the state.”

Kimta said it while addressing a youth function at Nerwa on Friday. Kimta announced to include the Old pension Scheme in the Congress Manifesto for upcoming assembly elections.

Seeking support from the people of the Chopal, Rajneesh Kimta promised the development of the region. Congress leader claimed that the Congress had done significant and equitable development of Nerwa and Chopal region.

Blaming the ruling BJP for neglecting the Chopal assembly constituency, Kimta highlighted the bad condition of the road, staff crunch in health and other departments in Chopal segment.

He charged the BJP government for failing on all fronts and asked electorates to support Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

Giving a clarion call to the youths, Kimta emphasized their participation in the development of the region.

Earlier, Kimta welcomed 126 youth Cricket clubs at Nerwa Youth Samellan.