The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to install rooftop solar systems on 50,000 houses by 2026-27, marking a significant step toward its renewable energy goals. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared that the initiative has already attracted substantial public interest, with 4,444 applications received to date.

In a related development, the state installed a 2 Megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Kaza, a tribal region of Himachal Pradesh. The plant is set to be fully operational in the coming months with the addition of a 1 MWh battery storage system. This project aims to improve power supply in the remote region while supporting the state’s renewable energy vision.

The government aims to encourage households to adopt solar energy, reducing dependence on conventional power sources and lowering electricity bills. Officials stated that the rooftop solar scheme provides financial incentives and a simplified application process to ensure greater participation.

This initiative is part of a larger effort by the state to expand its solar energy infrastructure. The government has also approved the installation of 18 Megawatt ground-mounted and rooftop solar plants near Electricity Board offices, alongside plans to establish electric vehicle charging stations across Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that these measures align with the vision of making Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green State’ and achieving self-reliance in energy. He highlighted that rationalizing electricity subsidies and revising power project agreements are additional steps being taken to ensure financial sustainability for the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).