Chopal: To take stock of the situation arisen due to massive landslides on roads due to torrential rains, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (South Zone) Lalit Bhushan today visited Kupvi area of Chopal Assembly segment of Shimla district.

Chief Engineer claimed that out of 95 roads in the Chopal division, 82 have been opened for vehicular traffic and remaining 13 roads will be made operative in two or three days.

Monsoon rain had wrecked havoc in Chopal region where most of connecting and main Shimla Nerwa road was damaged badly. Many vehicles were damaged also. Administration had estimated damages of about Rs. 15 crores to roads and bridges of Public Works department in Chopal Assembly constituency.To ensure early opening of road, the administration had pressed men and machinery into service in the area.

The Chief Engineer on Friday had visited Nerwa area of Chopal constituency and gave necessary directions to officials of the department for opening the roads at the earliest.

He inspected roads up to Fedaj with the officials and said that Sainj- Chopal to Nerwa-Fedaj road (70 Kms) is open for buses. He said that a portion near Nerwa Bazar is risky in rains and heavy damages have been caused at Ranabiar, four kilometers from Nerwa. He said that nallah channelization near Ranabiar was in progress to prevent more damages to houses.

He said that PWD was working round the clock for ensuring comfortable travelling to the people of the state.