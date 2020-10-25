Chopal: Shimla rural legislature Vikramaditya Singh has accused Chopal legislature Balbir Singh Verma for presenting false picture of the development in Vidhan Sabha.

Vikramaditya Singh, while talking to the media at Chopal, blamed the state government for stalling development of the segment. Singh detailed out development work initiated by the previous Virbhadra Singh government. He stated that the government works in continuity, but despite being a BJP legislature from the Chopal assembly segment, region has not benefited. And even pace of development work is not satisfactory.

Taking jibe at the BJP Chopal legislature Balbit Singh Verma, who was an associate member of the previous Congress party led government and left the government after joining BJP, Vikramaditya Singh said that Chopal MLA claimed of unprecedented development in the segment during the present Govt, but in reality Verma has failed to get even single project for the segment from his own party government.

Chopal legislature had claimed in the Vidhan Sabha that his segment was leading on the front of development with all 68 assembly constituencies of the state, but on the contrary projects, awarded during the previous Virbhadra government, are yet to get started, Congress leader further added.