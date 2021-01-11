Shimla: With thumping victory for Chopal Congress in Nagar Panchyat elections, State Congress General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta said that the victory of the Congress-supported candidates in the Nagar Panchyat elections is a testimony of the faith of Chopal electorates in Congress party.

“Their victory is the befitting rejoinder to the development workers undertaken during the time of previous Congress governments in the region,” he said, adding that results have exposed the BJP’s anti-farmer policies and corruption.

Thanking the voters, Kimta said that the defeat of the BJP candidates is the result of neglect of farmers and horticulturist by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

The local Congress leaders and the party workers during the Congress government had worked hard to bring about progress and development in all the corners of the Chopal, he added.

Kimta alleged that the local BJP legislator has done nothing on ground in the name of development, except for misleading the people of the area during his eight years tenure.

“The local BJP legislator has done nothing on ground in the name of development, except for misleading the people of the area during his tenure of eight years,” he charged, accusing the BJP and the local legislator for using money power to woo the voters and pressurizing the officers and employees to vote in favour of BJP supported candidates.

However, all these attempts were all in vain as they could not sustain in front of the sensible the voters of Chopal, he further added added.